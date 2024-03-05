PCB chief Naqvi assures meritocracy in team selection

'The high performers and quality players will be given ample opportunities to prove their mettle'

LAHORE (APP) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that merit will be the only criterion in team selection while there is no room for reference or choice in selection of players from now onwards.

Addressing the Pakistani cricketers participating in the PSL-9 at a local hotel in Rawalpinidi on Tuesday, he said teams will be selected on merit.

Chairman PCB shook hands with every cricketer and interacted with them. He inquired after injured fast bowler Haris Rauf and also spoke to veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

”Good players will not have to wait for selection in the team and players who show good performance are our stars,”, he said, adding ups and downs in form were part of the game but PCB would support the players who performed in the domestic circuit.

The Chairman PCB said Pakistan Cricket team was capable of winning the major tournaments but the victory was only possible if the team was united. Naqvi said he wished to bring an end to petty politics within the team and see the eleven players as a well-knit unit.

He said success was inevitable if the 11 players entered the field in unity, adding that there was no shame in defeat if one went down fighting.