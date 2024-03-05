PSL 9: Multan to face demoralised Peshawar tonight

Multan have won six of their seven matches while Peshawar only three

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Points table topper Multan Sultans will clash with Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Tuesday night.

Peshawar, who lost their match against Islamabad United last night and relegated to fourth position on the points table, will have to work hard to defeat Multan lads.

Multan have won six of their seven matches while Peshawar only three. Multan have qualified for the play offs while there is a competition between Peshawar and Islamabad as both teams have earned seven points from as many matches.

Probable squads

Multan Sultans: Reeza Hendricks, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad

