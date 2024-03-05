Naqvi's selection as PCB chief challenged, IHC reserves verdict on plea admissibility

The counsel submitted that the caretaker prime minister was not authorised to appoint the PCB chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on admissibility of a plea against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the caretaker prime minister was not authorised to appoint the PCB chief. This authority rests with the elected prime minister, he added.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked him whether there was a difference between an elected and a caretaker prime minister in the Constitution. "Are you claiming that the caretaker does not have the authority to make this appointment"?

The counsel started his arguments while chief justice was dictating his verdict. The CJ became angry and asked him to wait for his verdict.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar approved the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the PCB chairman and he took charge of his post on Jan 22.