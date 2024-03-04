PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss and opt to field first against Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against Islamabad United in a match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 on Monday.

Peshawar is ahead of Islamabad on points table after playing six matches each and is tipped as favourite tonight.

After their last match was abandoned due to rain, Islamabad will be keen to return to the ground and win the match although statistics do not favour them against Peshawar.

Islamabad United’s in-form trio Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Agha Salman are capable to turn the tables. Salman has scored two unbeaten fifties while Munro hit 71 and 82 in last two matches.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have been invincible in their last three outings and would strive to continue winning streak. At present, they are at third place on the table seven points, two ahead of Islamabad.

Their skipper Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Rovman Powell will be their key batsmen. Babar and Saim are in excellent form while West Indian Powell has the capability to destroy any bowling attack.

So far as the conditions are concerned, the pitch might have been damp and may cause problems for the team batting first. Moreover, it could help fast bowlers initially and become easy after a couple of hours’ play.

Probable teams

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad

POINTS TABLE