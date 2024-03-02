Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Match called off due to rain

Both teams given one point each

Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 17:21:45 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi has been called off due to rain.

Both teams have been given one point each.

They were set to meet against each other in the 17th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9.

Earlier, it was reported that the ongoing rain spell may disrupt two matches of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The Pindi Cricket Stadium was set to host two matches – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators.

The Met Office predicted rains in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued single ticket for the double header.

Fans will get ticket amount back if both matches are not played while no refund will be made if one of them is played.

The players of the teams could not attend practice session on Friday due to rain in Rawalpindi.

The PSL 9 points table after the latest rain-hit match points looks like: