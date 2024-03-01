Election 2024 Party Position

Rain threat looms over PSL 9 matches in Rawalpindi

Met Office has predicted rains in twin cities

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The ongoing rain spell is likely to disrupt two matches of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9) scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The Pindi Cricket Stadium is set to host two matches – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators.

The Met Office has predicted rains in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued single ticket for the double header.

Fans will get ticket amount back if the both matches are not played while no refund will be made if one of them is played.

The players of the teams could not attend practice session on Friday due to rain in Rawalpindi.
 

