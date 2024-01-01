Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate 2023

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate 2023

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dominate 2023

Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Jan 2024 17:43:59 PKT

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released statistics on Monday, revealing that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi stood as Pakistan's top run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively during the last year.

Babar Azam resigned as captain across all formats due to Pakistan's poor World Cup performance last year. However, Babar Azam surged back to claim the top spot in ODI batters' rankings last month, amassing 1,399 runs in 35 matches, including three centuries and 10 fifties.

Leading run-getter and top wicket-taker for Pakistan in international cricket in 2023 ⭐⭐



Which performances by Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were your favourite in the past 12 months pic.twitter.com/zOQlyr4p8x — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 31, 2023

The PCB shared their achievement on social media platform X, showcasing Azam and Afridi's photos as the leading contributors in international cricket for Pakistan in 2023.

Meanwhile, Afridi assumed the captaincy of Pakistan's T20 team after Azam's resignation in November. The left-arm pacer claimed 62 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 27.80 but faced criticism for a decline in pace during the Australia tour, frequently failing to exceed 140km/h.

Top performers for our Women's team across formats in 2023:

Bismah Maroof – Leading run-getter for

Nashra Sundhu – Highest wicket-taker for



Which performances from the two were your favourite pic.twitter.com/WfEQd88GlC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 31, 2023

Bismah Maroof, the former captain of Pakistan's women's team, emerged as the top run-scorer, tallying 624 runs in 25 matches, including three half-centuries. Nashra Sundhu led the bowling attack, taking an impressive 30 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 23.13.

