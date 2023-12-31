Junaid Khan appointed Pakistan U-19 bowling coach

Published On: Sun, 31 Dec 2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former left-arm pacer Junaid Khan has been named Pakistan U-19 bowling coach, following the unavailability of Rehan Riaz, who has opted out of the ICC U19 World Cup due to a family emergency.

Junaid, who previously served as the head coach of Islamabad Region, led the team to victory in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy and Hanif Mohammad Cup 2023-24.

The 34-year-old cricketer has represented Pakistan in 107 international matches, taking 189 wickets.

