Ali Imran Zaidi ends the season as best batsman

Cricket Cricket Ali Imran Zaidi ends the season as best batsman

Ali Imran Zaidi ends the season as best batsman

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Dec 2023 22:05:10 PKT

(Dunya News) - Ali Zaidi ended being one of the best batsmen in Karachi, as he was third highest run scorer of Bankers T20 cup and had the highest batting average in 8th corporate T20 cup DHA Karachi.

Scoring consistently and winning for his side became a habit for him this season.

He smashed bowlers all over the stadium, which includes his three man of the match performances.

Being the champions in Bankers T20 cup Ali played a very important role for his team as he played four extra ordinary innings in total of 6 games.

In the first game of Corporate T20 cup against Omar Associates he wacked the international & PSL bowlers out of the park with 4 huge sixes and 2 boundaries. In the second game, Ali was player of the match as he won the game single handedly for his side. As he went in the third game, he smashed 3 gigantic sixes and 2 fours.

Ali is seen in some blind form as he ended being one of the highest run scorer of the Bankers T20 cup Karachi and went on to be the champions of the tournament, then averaging highest 62 in the 8th corporate T20 cup.

Ali Imran Zaidi is eyeing PSL & PCT as he is performing with consistency and his power hitting ability is second to none.

Career:

Ali Imran Zaidi, former captain of Pakistan customs and SGD, has played for several teams like Pakistan Customs, Sui Southern Gas, Islamabad North, MGM, 11 Ace, Warriors CC, Hounslow and Whitton CC Middlesex UK, Chittagong Kings etc.

A top class Pakistani born on 27-September-1994 right handed batsman.

Recently he performed pretty well in Sharjah CBFS T20 League where he represented Sona Gold & Diamond, after that he played crucial role for 11 Ace in 100 ball Sharjah and have been performing regularly in different leagues.

Zaidi is on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook by the username of @iamaz14

Website: www.aliimranzaidi.info

Other than cricket, Ali is also the owner of Samra Group of Companies which includes:

Samra Builders

Samra Contractor and Intenders

Samra Sales & Marketing

Samra General Traders

Samra Wood & Interiors

As young businessman learning from his father Syed Sibte Haider, Zaidi is keen to deliver and maintain the standards which his father has set as legacy.

He aims to follow his father’s footstep and always mentions his father for being his role model in every field of life.

www.samragroup.com.pk