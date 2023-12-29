Pakistan struggling to avoid 16th successive defeat in Australia

Cricket Cricket Pakistan struggling to avoid 16th successive defeat in Australia

At tea break, Babar was unbeaten at 35 and Saud Shakeel was batting at 10

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 09:41:10 PKT

Tea - Pakistan 264 and 129 for 3 (Babar Azam 35*, Shan Masood 60), Australia 318 and 262 (Marsh 96, Carey 53, Smith 50, Hamza 4-32, Afridi 4-76)



MELBOURNE (AFP) – Pakistan stuttered in their chase of an unlikely 317 to win the second Test in Melbourne after losing three wickets for 129 runs at tea break on Friday.

After losing both openers for 49 runs, skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam steadied the innings. But Aussie skipper Pat Cummins removed Shan at the stroke of tea for personal 60 to reduce the tourists to 110 for 3.

At tea break, Babar was unbeaten at 35 and Saud Shakeel was batting at 10. Pakistan need 188 more runs with seven wickets intact to win the Test.

Cummins grabbed two wickets while Mitchell Starc removed Abdullah.

Earlier, at lunch on day four, they were 25-1 with the deficit down to 292, but Shafique was gone for four, caught by Usman Khawaja in the slips after a period of intense pressure.

Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on five at the break while skipper Shan Masood was not out 12, having survived an on-field lbw decision which was overturned on review.

The Pakistanis padded up after the hosts were all out in their second innings for 262, after resuming on 187-6.

Mir Hamza was the best of the bowlers with 4-32, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-76.

Pakistan are targeting a first Test win on Australian soil since 1995, but it will not be easy.

The highest-ever successful run chase in the fourth innings of a Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was 332-7 by England in 1928, with scores over 300 rare.

Alex Carey slammed 53 to help Australia build their overnight lead and quieten chatter about his form after losing his place in the one-day side to Josh Inglis.

He resumed on 16 after Australia had bounced back from 16-4 thanks to an attacking 96 from Mitchell Marsh, who was dropped on 20, and Steve Smith's gutsy 50.

Carey, who made his first and only Test hundred in Melbourne a year ago, hit consecutive fours in his first over from Hasan Ali to build confidence.

At the other end, Starc lived dangerously and fell for nine with the impressive Afridi getting the breakthrough on a pitch still offering a bit for the bowlers.

Baba Azam took the sharp chance at slip after Starc miscued a drive.

Pat Cummins made a breezy 16 but was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Aamer Jamal, while Nathan Lyon crunched two straight fours off Jamal, then was bowled for 11 three deliveries later.

Carey brought up his sixth Test half-century before being the last man out, lbw to Hamza.