Australia set Pakistan victory target of 317 in second test

Australia were bowled out for 262 before lunch on the fourth day of the second test.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 06:59:20 PKT

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Pakistan were set an imposing victory target of 317 runs on the fourth day of the second test on Friday after bowling Australia out for 262 before lunch.

Australia had recovered from 16 for four after lunch on Thursday to resume on 187-6 on a sunny morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Alex Carey scored his sixth test half century with a knock of 52 to help extend the lead before he was trapped leg before by seamer Mir Hamza (4-32) to bring an end to the innings.

Pakistan made 264 in their first innings and will be up against it chasing down the target given the form of Pat Cummins and the Australian pace attack.

The tourists were dismissed for 89 in the fourth innings as Australia won the first test in the three-match series by 360 runs in Perth two weeks ago.

The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at the MCG was the 332 England scored back in 1928-29.

