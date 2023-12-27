'It's a dream ball,' says Cummins after dismissing Babar Azam

'It's what you try to bowl most balls, but it's rare that it comes off'

MELBOURNE(Web Desk) – Australian skipper Pat Cummins once again turned a Test in his country's favour with a magical bowling spelling on day two of the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The day witnessed an unbelievable dismissal of one of the finest batters – Babar Azam – on his delivery that also left the batsman shell-shocked.

It was also a “dream ball” for Cummins as he expressed the same post-match press conference.

With Pakistan on the brink of gaining the ascendancy for the first time all series, Cummins ripped the visitors' hearts out by dismissing Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam to spark a collapse of 5-46.

Babar must be wondering what else he can do to succeed down under. Deposed as captain only weeks ago, the world's fifth-ranked Test batter has copped two brutes from the man he thought would be his opposite number in this series. He has scores of 21, 14 and 1.

"It's a dream ball," Cummins said of his latest effort to dismiss Babar. "It's what you try to bowl most balls, but it's rare that it comes off.

"That wasn't a deliberate ball to seam in. It's fifty-fifty whether it will seam in or out. You try to create a bit of an angle, and if I don't know what it's doing, hopefully the batter doesn't know either."

Pakistan trail by 124 runs at the end of Day Two of the second match of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy after the bowling attack dismissed Australia for 318.

