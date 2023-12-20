Shadab Khan backs Shaheen-led squad for New Zealand series

'Let's be positive, support Shaheen and all the players'

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has discouraged criticism being made after the national squad was announced for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

A day earlier, the PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announced the 17-member squad that features three new players. Usama Mir, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Haseebullah got their maiden call-up while Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan, uncapped Abrar Ahmed returned to the squad.

However, the PCB came under fire for not including Mohammad Haris in the team. Shadab was ruled out due to injury.

Reacting to the situation, the right-arm batter wrote: “We have a culture of disliking those who are selected, in favour of those who aren’t”.

Extending best wishes to those who have been selected, he added: “Let’s be positive, support Shaheen and all the players”.

He also updated fans about his recovery, saying he was currently recovering well from his injury and will start playing 4-day cricket soon.



