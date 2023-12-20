Shadab Khan appointed brand ambassador of Punjab Police

The all-rounder was giving the honorary DSP rank

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan cricketer star Shadab Khan has been named as brand ambassador of Punjab Police.

The all-rounder has been honorary DSP rank as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar pinned badges on his uniform during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

The player was also given briefing on police operations on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shadab Khan termed it an honour for him, saying: “I have never thought of becoming a part of the Punjab Police”.

IGP Usman Anwar said that several renowned athletes had been remained part o the police.

