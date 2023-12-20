Babar Azam reclaims No 1 position in ICC ODI Rankings

India’s Shubman Gill slides down to second place

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 15:42:26 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has reclaimed top spot in the ICC ODI rankings after the latest update was issued on Wednesday.

The former Pakistan captain has 824 rating points, according to the ICC.

India’s Shubman Gill, 810, and Virat Kohli, 775, are in second and third place, respectively. Azam dethroned Gill from the top spot after the India opener was rested for the ongoing series against South Africa. England legspinner Adil Rashid has become the No. 1 ranked bowler in T20Is.

Rashid overtook two other legspinners - Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (No. 2) and India's Ravi Bishnoi (No. 3) - after taking seven wickets in the first four T20Is of England's ongoing series in the West Indies.

He is only the second England player to become No 1 in the ICC men's T20I rankings for bowlers, after offspinner Graeme Swann more than a decade ago. Rashid's elevation to the top came a day after he went unsold during the IPL 2024 auction.

India's Suryakumar Yadav remains the top ranked T20I batter after scoring a 50 and a 100 in the second and third T20Is in South Africa. His lead over Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in second place is now a 100 ratings points.

In the Test rankings, Kane Williamson remains No 1 while Usman Khawaja moves up three places to fourth following Australia's win against Pakistan in Perth, with another opportunity to close the gap during the Boxing Day Test match.

Pat Cummins has moved up a spot to third in the Test bowling rankings, while Nathan Lyon has risen to fifth, Mitchell Starc to eighth, and Josh Hazlewood tenth. India offspinner R Ashwin remains the No. 1 ranked bowler in Tests.

