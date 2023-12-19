Zaka Ashraf's alleged audio discussing Babar Azam's ouster leaked online

The PCB chief can be heard having candid discussion with unknown woman and a man

LAHORE (Web Desk) – An alleged audio of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf discussing important matters related to national cricket leaked online with unknown women and a man.

They can be heard sharing view on issues related to Babar Azam's ouster, Shaheen Afridi's appointment as T20 captain and others.

The leaked audio clip started with Mr Ashraf saying that Inzamamul Haq started speaking against the board in media after he was removed.

At his point, an unknown woman apparently referring to Babar Azam adds, “Captain also starts including their favourites in team. Shadab Khan also have no place in team”.

Zaka Ashraf reacts in affirmative after her views, saying such things damaging cricket in the country.

Later, a third person spoked against Hasan Ali but interrupted by the woman saying he was named in the World Cup squad as Naseem Shah was injured.

The PCB chief adds, “Hasan is also a friend of Babar”. He later talks about a player agent named Talha, saying he had contracted with eight national team players, adding that he was so clever that he had developed family terms with them. He said the players did not take any decision without him (Talha).

“I asked Babar to continue as Test captain as we have decided to remove you from white ball. He [Babar] replied I will inform you after having consultation with family. But Babar did not discuss it with his family but with Talha who suggested him to step down as captain from all formats,” Mr Ashraf can be hearing as saying in the audio.

At this point, the unknown woman says Virat Kohli had also resigned from captaincy but he is giving his performance as he recently broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Zaka adds he had also prepared a plan B. “When Babar refused to lead in Test cricket, I immediately appoint another in place of him,” he says.

He can be heard saying Shaheen Afridi was named to lead national team in white ball cricket. The woman reacts saying, “Wasn’t Rizwan better than Shaeen for it”.

The PCB chief replies he personally liked Rizwan but he was on the side of Babar and Talha, adding that agent was controlling eight national players.

The woman abruptly says, “Shaheen is also in control of Shahid Afridi”. At which, Mr Ashraf said he is his father-in-law with third person saying such things happen.