Fatima Sana roped in for New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament

Canterbury Magician have picked her for women's Super Smash T20

Tue, 19 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) – Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana has been signed by Canterbury Magician for women's Super Smash T20 tournament.

She will play six games in New Zealand’s women t20 competition. The development comes after her thrilling performance in recently concluded T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

In the T20I series, right-arm fast Fatima Sana for her six wickets in the series was named player of the series.

Pakistan defeated White Ferns by seven wickets and 10 runs in the first two matches of the T20I series in Dunedin to won the series.

The third match was won by the hosts by six runs on DLS method.

