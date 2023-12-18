PCB to announce national squad for New Zealand tour on Tuesday

Cricket Cricket PCB to announce national squad for New Zealand tour on Tuesday

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out due to injury

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Dec 2023 20:53:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Chief Selector Wahab Riaz will announce national squad for upcoming New Zealand tour for the T20I series on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Sources said the selection committee was considering different players for the team while a final decision will be made tomorrow.

Former skipper Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris are likely to be named in the squad.

For category of spinners, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Usama Mir would be picked, sources said, adding that the pace combination would feature Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf.

All-rounder Shadab Khan would not be part of the squad as he is recovering from an injury. Naseem Shah and Ihsanullah have already been ruled of the series as they are also recovering from injuries.

A training camp for the T20I probables will commence soon at National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin on 12 January 2024.

