Pakistan beat New Zealand for first time in ODI game after super-over thriller

Team Green successfully defended 12-run target in super over to win the match

CHRISTCHURCH (Dunya News) – Pakistan women’s team on Monday bagged their first ODI victory against New Zealand in third game of the three-match series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Team Green won by three runs in a super over after the match ended in tie. Pakistan’s Aliya Riaz played a heroic knock and set a target of 12 runs and it was successfully defended by Sadia Iqbal, restricting the hosts to eight runs.

However, the hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

In chase of New Zealand’s 251-8 in 50-over game, Pakistan managed to put the same on scoreboard at the loss of nine wickets, entering the match in to super-over for decision.

It is for the first time Pakistan have defeated New Zealand in the ODI match. Earlier, the Green shirts won the first T20I series against the hosts.

