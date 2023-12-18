In-focus

Pakistan beat New Zealand for first time in ODI game after super-over thriller

Pakistan beat New Zealand for first time in ODI game after super-over thriller

Cricket

Team Green successfully defended 12-run target in super over to win the match

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

CHRISTCHURCH (Dunya News) – Pakistan women’s team on Monday bagged their first ODI victory against New Zealand in third game of the three-match series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Team Green won by three runs in a super over after the match ended in tie. Pakistan’s Aliya Riaz played a heroic knock and set a target of 12 runs and it was successfully defended by Sadia Iqbal, restricting the hosts to eight runs.

However, the hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

In chase of New Zealand’s 251-8 in 50-over game, Pakistan managed to put the same on scoreboard at the loss of nine wickets, entering the match in to super-over for decision.

It is for the first time Pakistan have defeated New Zealand in the ODI match. Earlier, the Green shirts won the first T20I series against the hosts.
 

Related Topics
Cricket



Advertisement

Related News