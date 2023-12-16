Hasan Ali showcases dancing prowess in Australia's unique ceremony

Cricket Cricket Hasan Ali showcases dancing prowess in Australia's unique ceremony

He can be seen dancing during the barefoot circle ceremony, marking the start of Test series

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 18:02:52 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali once again showed off his dancing skilling but this time in Perth, Australia, who is hosting the Team Green for three-match Test series.

A video circulating on social media shows Ali shaking a leg during the barefoot circle ceremony, marking the start of the first Test between the two sides.

He can be seen performing with the local artist and recreating his moves while teammates and spectators rejoicing the moments.

The unique ceremony, which is attended by the both player sides, is held in order to show their powerful stance against racism.

The players of both teams stand barefoot around an Aboriginal mural in support of the indigenous people of Australia.

