Shami and Chahar out of South Africa tour

Cricket Cricket Shami and Chahar out of South Africa tour

India has named Akash Deep as Deepak Chahar replacement

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023 11:57:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - India have been forced to make changes to their squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against the Proteas.

With Deepak Chahar withdrawing due to a family medical emergency, India has named Akash Deep as his replacement in the squad.

Mohammed Shami, the top wicket-taker at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, who had been originally named in the Test squad has now been ruled out due to fitness concerns after not being cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.

After the first ODI in Johannesburg on December 17, batter Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad as a lead-up to the Test series. He will skip the second and third ODIs to focus on participating in the inter-squad game.

The team will also retain the services of head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T. Dilip, who will join the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the remainder of the tour.

India will look to keep their winning momentum going after stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front, helping them win the second T20I in a comprehensive fashion in Johannesburg.

The two teams will feature in a three-match ODI series that will be followed by two crucial Tests as part of the World Test Championship 2023-25.

India’s updated ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

