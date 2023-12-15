PCB signs Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

The PCB has already intimated govt to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams

LAHORE (Dunya News) The Pakistan Cricket Board signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai on Friday.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters.

The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with Chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies’ cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.