First Test: Debutant Aamer Jamal bags six scalps as Australia bowled out for 487

Aamer finished with figures of 6 for 111, 6th-best bowling figures by a Pakistani on Test debut

PERTH (Australia) (AFP) – Aamer Jamal became the sixth-best Pakistani bowler to clinch six wickets against Australia on his Test debut as the visitors bowled out the hosts for 487 runs on day two of the first cricket Test here on Friday.

Aamer finished with figures of 6 for 111, sixth-best bowling figures by a Pakistani player on his Test debut.

Before him, Arif Butt, Mohammad Nazir, Shahid Nazir, Mohammad Zahid, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Sami, Shabbir Ahmed, Yasir Arafat, Wahab Riaz, Tanvir Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed had also taken a five-wicket haul on their Test debuts.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh could not complete his century as Pakistan fought back after lunch.

Pacer Khurram Shahzad uprooted his middle stump soon after play resumed. Marsh could not add to his 90 runs studded with 15 fours and one six off 107 balls.

At lunch the hosts were 476-7 with Marsh racing towards a fourth Test century, alongside skipper Pat Cummins on nine.

Fired-up speedster Aamer Jamal was the only bright light for Pakistan, bowling Alex Carey (34) and Mitchell Starc (12) to have figures of 4-108.

Australia resumed on 346-5, having dominated the opening day with veteran opener David Warner hitting a defiant 164 to silence his critics.

Marsh began on 16 and Carey 15 with Pakistan desperate for an early breakthrough as they strive to win their first Test in Australia since 1995.

But on another scorching day the tourists struggled to make an impact with some pedestrian bowling before Jamal was introduced.

Hometown hero Marsh, Australia's T20 captain, smacked consecutive boundaries off the first over he faced from debutant Khurram Shahzad to set the tone.

Preferred to Cameron Green as the team's all-rounder, he continued in the same vein, crunching 14 runs from one Faheem Ashraf over as he steered the hosts past 400.

Marsh brought up a 66-ball 50 -- his fifth in 36 Tests -- with a classy pull to the ropes for a 10th boundary.

At the other end, wicketkeeper-batsman Carey was eager to make runs to cement his Test spot after losing his place in Australia's one-day team to Josh Inglis.

He survived a big lbw call from Shaheen Shah Afridi on just the second ball of the day, before a beautiful drive through extra-cover for four settled his nerves.

But he had no answer when Jamal was brought on, the impressive debutant producing a lightning-quick delivery that clattered into his off stump to snap a dangerous 90-run partnership.

Starc crunched two fours before he too fell victim to Jamal, getting an edge to another pacy ball that removed his stumps.