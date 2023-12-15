Sri Lanka great re-joins the fold as cricket consultant

Jayasuriya played a major role in helping Sri Lanka to their sole ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title

(Web Desk) - Sri Lanka have announced the appointment of legendary batter and former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya to the role of full-time cricket consultant.

Jayasuriya played a major role in helping Sri Lanka to their sole ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title on home soil in 1996 and the former opener returns to the fold in a 12-month role that is designed to monitor the players and coaching staff within the cricket program of the island nation.

Sri Lanka released a statement on Thursday to reveal the appointment, with the 54-year-old to commence the role with immediate effect.

"Under this role, Jayasuriya will be responsible for ensuring that SLC national programs achieve an optimum level of professionalism and that all players and coaching staff are monitored in order to deliver excellence," the release read.

"Accordingly, he will oversee the training and coaching requirements of all teams aligned with the high performance centre, the implementation of individual skill development strategies in line with the ongoing player development plan, and the compliance of all player reporting aligned with the athlete management system of the SLC.

"He will also establish national specialist skills programs with key staff aligned to lead roles within each skill discipline, among several other tasks."

Jayasuriya scored 14 Test centuries from 110 appearances and reached triple figures on 28 occasions in limited-overs cricket from more than 470 matches against the white-ball over a distinguished international career that lasted for more than 20 years.

He also claimed more than 400 wickets for his country with his more than handy left-arm orthodox spin.

