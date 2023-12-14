Pakistan to face UAE in U19 Asia Cup semi-final on Friday

Pakistan U19 emerged as a standout force in Group A

(Web Desk) - The thrilling journey of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2023 has reached its pinnacle as Pakistan prepare to face off against UAE in the semi-final clash at the ICC Academy Ground Dubai, tomorrow (December 15).

The eight-team tournament has seen Pakistan U19 emerged as a standout force in Group A. The young talents from Pakistan proved their mettle by remaining undefeated in the group-stage matches. Mohammad Zeeshan earned the player of the match award in the seven-wicket win against Nepal U19 for his impressive performance, securing six wickets for 19 runs and contributing 20 runs off eight balls.

Azan Awais was then the highlight against India U19, remaining unbeaten with a stellar innings of 105 runs off 130 balls and leading the side to an eight-wicket win. Shamyl Hussain was named player of the match in the game against Afghanistan, displaying an excellent performance with the bat, smashing 75 runs off 54 balls and took one wicket for eight runs with the ball as Pakistan claimed an 83-run win over Afghanistan U19.

The semi-final clash promises to be an exciting battle as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the tournament's finale. UAE U19, hosting the tournament and competing alongside Bangladesh, Japan, and Sri Lanka in Group B, have also been in form.

The last meeting between Pakistan U19 and UAE U19 saw the Qasim Akram-led side win the match by 21 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in 2021. Qasim Akram was the player of the match in that contest for his all-round contribution of (50, 67b and three for 52).