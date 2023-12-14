PCB deliberates over selection matters regarding New Zealand T20I series

Chief selector Wahab Riaz chairs the selection committee's meeting

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan men’s national selection committee convened in Lahore on Thursday to discuss matters related to selection of players for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz, and members of the selection committee Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti and Wasim Haider deliberated over the national selection matters regarding the five-match T20I series against Kiwis.

Consultant member Rao Iftikhar Anjum was also present in the meeting, while Kamran Akmal will attend tomorrow's meeting.

A training camp for the T20I probables will commence soon at National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin on January 12, 2024.

