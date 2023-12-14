Babar Azam achieves key milestone in Test cricket

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam achieves key milestone in Test cricket

Shan Masood presents a special souvenir to Babar on his feat

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 17:38:29 PKT

PERTH (Dunya News) – Former skipper Babar Azam achieved another milestone as he made his 50th Test appearance in a match against Australia in Perth on Thursday.

Celebrating his feat, Pakistan captain Shan Masood presented a special souvenir and cap to him before the start of the match.

Speaking on the occasion, Masood appreciated Babar Azam for his world-class batting performance. “You still have a lot to achieve, You have changed batting dynamics of Pakistan,” he can be heard saying that in a video shared on X by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2023

The right-arm batsman made his debut in 216 and has scored 3,772 runs in 88 innings of his 49 Test matches. He scored nine centuries and 26 half-centuries.

David Warner produced an outstanding 164 on the first day of play of the first Test at Perth Stadium, to give Australia an ideal start to the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

The home side chalked up 346 runs in 84 overs while losing five scalps in the day, which all came courtesy of the Pakistan pace attack. The visitors, who fielded a bowling attack of four pace options, saw each of their fast bowlers return with at least a wicket each.

