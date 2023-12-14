Australia decide to bat first against Pakistan in Perth

Australia decide to bat first against Pakistan in Perth

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 07:13:11 PKT

PERTH (Dunya News) - Australia have won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan on Thursday in the opening Test against of the three three-match series at the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) ground in Perth.

Talking after the toss ceremony, Pat Cummins said: "We've played a lot of cricket together and this year has been special. We play pretty well here, have a good record. An Aussie ground with pace and bounce. No secret [Nathan] is the main guy in our bowling line-up, great to have him back."

Shan Masood said: "We wanted to have a bat as well. You have to put the toss aside and put in a good bowling performance. We've had some ideal preparation and some match practice. We want to play more Test cricket, it's pinnacle. We have some world class players in the side."

Pakistan haven't won a Test in Australia since 1995. They were beaten by an innings in both matches four years ago. But there top order looks strong. Although question marks over the bowling attack. No Naseem Shah or Abrar Ahmed.

Both teams took part in a barefoot ceremony out on the ground before the warm-up to acknowledge the traditional owners of the Australian land. Both sides really enjoyed it by the looks as there was some fantastic Indigenous dancing.

The major story that emerged Wednesday was around Usman Khawaja's shoes and the message he wanted to wear onto the field. He now won't do it as he would likely be sanction by the ICC, but will fight for his right to do it later in this series. He posted an emotional and heartfelt video yesterday evening.

Squads:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

