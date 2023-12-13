PSL 9 players draft ceremony under way in Lahore

Multan Sultans made the first pick by choosing David Willey in Platinum category

Updated On: Wed, 13 Dec 2023 19:50:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2024 is being held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Zaka Ashraf, owners of all six PSL franchises and cricketers are attending the ceremony.

Speaking the occasion, Mr Ashraf extended his best wishes to all the teams for the upcoming edition of the domestic tournament, saying all franchises were backbone of the PSL.

The PCB chief announced that the PSL matches would be played in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Platinum Category

In first round of the Platinum category, Multan Sultans made the first pick by choosing David Willey while Karachi Kings picked Kieron Pollard.

Quetta Gladiators picked Sherfane Rutherford and Mohammad Amir in the platinum category while Fakhar Zaman was picked again by Lahore Qalandars in Platinum category.

Peshawar Zalmi picked Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmed in this category to complete the first round.

In round two of the Platinum category, Qalandars chose Rassie Van Der Dussen while Islamabad United picked Jordan Cox.

Karachi Kings picked Daniel Sams and Mohammad Nawaz in the round two.

More to follow…

