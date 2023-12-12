Pakistan beat Afghanistan to reach U-19 Asia Cup semi-final

Live Reporting

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan on Tuesday defeated Afghanistan by 83 runs to enter the semi-finals of the U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan, while chasing a 304-run target, could manage only 220 in 48.4 overs.

For Pakistan, Ubaid Shah and Tayyab Arif took three wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a total of 303 against Afghanistan. Shamyl Hussain scored 75 while Shahzaib Khan scored 79. Apart from them, Mohammad Riazullah also score 73.

India have also qualified for the semi-finals.
 

