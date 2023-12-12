Pakistan lose key duo to injury as New Zealand clinch commanding victory

Pakistan lose key duo to injury as New Zealand clinch commanding victory

The loss of the key duo overshadowed an impressive performance from New Zealand

Tue, 12 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - Pakistan suffered injuries to a pair of experienced players as New Zealand cruised to victory in the opening match of their ODI series in Queenstown on Tuesday, 12 December.

The Asian side lost key pacer Diana Baig to a finger injury during a practice session prior to Tuesday’s match and that was further compounded when skipper Nida Dar was ruled out for the remainder of the clash when she was struck in the face while bowling.

The loss of the key duo overshadowed an impressive performance from New Zealand, as veteran opener Suzie Bates scored her 13th ODI century to lead the home side to an easy 131-run triumph over Pakistan at John Davies Oval.

Bates scored 108 from 104 deliveries at the top of the Kiwis' order and received ample support from Bernadine Bezuidenhout (86), Amelia Kerr (83) and Sophie Devine (70 from 36 balls) as the hosts registered the second biggest total in a women's ODI in New Zealand with 365/4.

Dar was replaced in Pakistan's XI by Sadaf Shamas and the visitors were never really in the hunt in reply as they were dismissed in the final over for 234 despite a brilliant century from opener Sidra Ameen.

While Dar is still some chance of recovering in time to play in the final two matches of the series, Pakistan have already revealed Baig will miss the remainder of the series due to her injury.

