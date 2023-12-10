Under-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan opt to bowl against India

(Web Desk) – Pakistan on Sunday decided put India in to bat after winning the toss in an Under-19 Aisa Cup cricket match in Dubai.

Pakistan skipper Saad Baig said after the toss that they would try to restrict India to a low total to continue winning streak.

On the other hand, India captain Uday Saharan said he would have batted if he had won the toss. The team would put up a big total and try to bowl out the opponent.

On Saturday, Pakistan had a winning start of the tournament when they beat Nepal by seven wickets.

