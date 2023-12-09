Abrar Ahmed to miss entire Australia Test series due to injury

The board is expected to rope in Sajid Khan for the series

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed would miss the entire Test series against Australia due to leg injury, sources told Dunya News on Saturday.

The bowler complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day of four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field.

Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for a MRI scan.

Sources said the MRI reports showed the spinner sustained a serious injury and would not be able to play the upcoming Test series.

They said the selection committee was mulling over replacing Abrar Ahmed with Sajid Khan, who will be sent to Australia once his selection is confirmed.

The three-match Test series against Australia is set to take place from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

