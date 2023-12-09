South Africa pacer ruled out of India T20Is

South Africa take on India in a three-match T20I series with the first game in Durban on Sunday

Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - South Africa will be without one of their premier seamers as they take on India in a three-match T20I series beginning Sunday.

South Africa take on India in a three-match T20I series with the first game in Durban on Sunday. But the home team has been dealt with a major blow with one of their strike bowlers, Lungi Ngidi, ruled out of the series.

The 27-year-old fast bowler, who last played in the league stage of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, sustained a left lateral ankle sprain.

He has been released from the T20I squad and will undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the South African medical team.

He will be assessed ahead of the Test series against India later in the month before a call is taken on his participation.

Ngidi has been replaced by Beuran Hendricks in the T20I team. The left-arm seamer will be playing his first international game in two years if he makes it to the playing XI.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.