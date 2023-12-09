Zimbabwe star faces suspension for two games after ICC Code of Conduct breach

Raza was charged for aggressively charging towards Campher and Little

(Web Desk) - Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club between Zimbabwe and Ireland has seen fines for three players and suspension for one.

Zimbabwe captain, Sikandar Raza and Ireland players, Curtis Campher and Josh Little were fined after the three were involved in an on-field altercation during the first T20I.

While Raza was charged for aggressively charging towards Campher and Little, the Ireland pacer was charged with making physical contact with the Zimbabwean. Campher, reportedly, side-stepped the on-field umpires and charged at Raza.

Campher and Little admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

Raza acknowledged committing the offense but rejected the penalty suggested by Mr. Pycroft. The sanction was officially confirmed in a hearing on December 8.

The players were accused of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.”

In terrible news for Zimbabwe, Raza faces a suspension for the last two games of the ongoing three-match series.

Raza received a penalty of a 50% deduction from his match fee and was given two demerit points. The suspension comes after his total demerit points hit four within a 24-month timeframe due to his recent violation of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.