Pakistan women team clinches historic T20I series win in New Zealand

Cricket Cricket Pakistan women team clinches historic T20I series win in New Zealand

The Team Green won the series by 2-1 as Kiwis bagged victory in third match

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 16:27:30 PKT

QUEENSTOWN (Web Desk) – Pakistan women took the three-game T20I series by a 2-1 margin against New Zealand as they lost the third match by six runs on DLS at the John Davies Oval on Saturday.

Pakistan’s success in New Zealand was their first-ever Women's T20I series win over the White Ferns - a major step ahead for Nida Dar's side.

After being put into bat in the third match of the series, Pakistan managed to score 137 for five in 20 overs, on the back of a 38-ball 43 from Sidra Amin, playing her first match of the series. Sidra struck four fours and knitted a 64-run opening wicket partnership with Muneeba Ali (27, 31b, 2x4s). Captain Nida Dar, playing her 141st T20I and thus becoming the most capped player for Pakistan in women’s T20Is, scored 25 off 20 balls, including two fours and a six.

Fatima Sana’s unbeaten 17 off 13 balls, with two boundaries, helped the tourists put a respectable score on the board.

For the White Ferns, Amelia Kerr, who was captaining the side in the absence of Sophie Devine due to injury, took three wickets for 11 runs, while Eden Carson bagged two wickets for 20 runs.

In turn, the hosts were 101 for two in 15 overs when rain stopped play, and play couldn’t resume due to continuous rain, resulting in the White Ferns winning the match on DLS by six runs.

Player of the match Suzie Bates was the top-scorer for the winning side, returning undefeated on 51 off 42 balls, laced with five fours. Kerr was other notable contributor with the bat, scoring a 31-ball 35, hitting three fours a six.

Right-arm fast Fatima Sana for her six wickets in the series was named player of the series.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated White Ferns by seven wickets and 10 runs in the first two matches of the T20I series in Dunedin to take an unassailable lead. Both sides will now compete in three ODIs, part of ICC Women’s Championship, commencing from 12 December.

