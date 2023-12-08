U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan

The objective of camp is to identify the players for the next month’s U19 tri-series in Bangladesh

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Twenty-nine U19 women cricketers will undergo a 15-day skills camp at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre in Multan from Sunday, 10 December. The players will report at the camp tomorrow (Saturday) evening.

The objective of the U19 camp is to identify the players for the next month’s U19 tri-series in Bangladesh, where, along with hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka U19 women cricket teams will participate. The schedule of the tri-series will be announced in due course.

During the camp, the players will take part in various training sessions, match scenarios and will play a T20 practice game as well. During the camp, the coaches and members of the selection committee will closely monitor the performance of each player, assessing their skills and fitness. This will help the selection committee to select a balanced squad for the upcoming tournament.

Among the 29 players, seven players – Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Haniah Ahmer, Laiba Nasir, Mahnoor Aftab, Rida Aslam and Zaib-un-Nisa were part of the 15-member squad that featured in the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup this year in South Africa.

U19 players names (in alphabetical order):

Aleesa Mukhtiar (Multan), Anosha Nasir (Karachi), Aqsa Yousaf (Multan), Areesha Ansari (Okara), Eyman Fatima (Lahore), Haleema Dua (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Humaira Ghulam Hussain (Quetta), Kainat Eiman (Karachi), Komal Khan (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Maham Anees (Rawalpindi), Mahnoor Aftab (Peshawar), Memoona Khalid (Lahore), Memoona Tippu Sultan (Lahore), Mubeen Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Muqadas Bukhari (Multan), Muskan Abid (Lahore), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Rida Aslam (Muzaffarabad), Saba Sher (Lahore), Samiya Afsar (Lahore), Sana Talib (Bahawalpur), Taskyn Fatima (Karachi), Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi), Zaib-un-Nisa (Charsadda), Zarish Farooq Samuel (Lahore) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Rawalpindi)