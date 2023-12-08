Rain washes out second day play in Mirpur

Bangladesh’s spinners helped the home team hit back strongly, reducing New Zealand to 55-5.

MIRPUR (Web Desk) - A day after 15 wickets tumbled, there wasn’t a ball bowled because of rain on day two of the second cricket Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

Match officials called stumps early and ruled play would start earlier than scheduled on Friday.

Bangladesh have a 117-run lead and control of the match as they bid for a first ever Test cricket series win over New Zealand.

After skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh were bowled out for 172 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring on 35.

That dismissal made Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi batter to be given out for handling the ball and obstructing the field.

Bangladesh’s spinners then helped the home team hit back strongly, reducing New Zealand to 55-5. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan led the attack with 3-17 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, fresh from his 10-184 in the first test, took 2-29.

