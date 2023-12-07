Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month award

The left-arm spinner was one of the bright spots during Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh

Updated On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 23:30:48 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has been shortlisted for for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for November 2023.

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner was one of the bright spots during Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh. She was the pick of their bowlers, taking six wickets at an average of 12.5. She bowled at a miserly economy rate of 2.58.

She started the ODI series with a bang, picking a career-best 4/13 in the first game. Along with Nida Dar, Iqbal ran through the Bangladesh batting, bowling them out for 81. The target was chased down with ease.

She picked two wickets in the second game, conceding only 32 runs in her quota of overs. In the final ODI, she went wicketless but gave away only 30 runs from her 10 overs.

Besides her, Bangladesh’s Fargana Hoque, the 30-year-old top-order batter, and Nahida Akter, the young spin bowling sensation, have been nominated for the award.

