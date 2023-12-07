Karachi Kings rope in Shan Masood for PSL 9

Faisal Akram moved to Multan Sultans

(Web Desk) – Karachi Kings have picked Shan Masood in mega trade for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

Furthermore, Faisal Akram has moved to the Multan Sultans for the mega domestic cricket tournament.

Shan Masood was recently appointed Pakistan Test captain in place of Babar Azam. In the ongoing four-day warm-up match against Australia, he smashed a double ton.

Earlier, Karachi Kings traded Imad Wasim to Islamabad United for Hasan Ali and received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second silver pick.

Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2024 will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on December 13, 2023. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March 2024.

