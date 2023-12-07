Naseem Shah likely to be available for PSL 9: Wahab

Islamabad United have roped in the right-arm pacer for the mega domestic event

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief selector of the national men’s selection committee Wahab Riaz said pacer Naseem Shah would be fully recovered by the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Talking to media during an event at a private school, Riaz said he had met with Shah, adding that his rehabilitation process was going well after the shoulder surgery. He said the bowler will not be part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

He said Shan Masood, who is currently leading Pakistan Test squad in Australia series, had been a best performer in domestic events but he was provided opportunities for international events.

He also congratulated the national women team for their historic series win against New Zealand.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an update on Naseem Shah’s rehabilitation, saying the fast bowler started the final stage of his rehabilitation today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The young pacer was injured during the Asia Cup in September, after which he underwent surgery in the United Kingdom.

Following the surgery, he remained in the UK for two months for rehabilitation and initial training as the PCB covered his medical costs and he received continuous care from a team of expert medical staff.

It is recalled that Islamabad United have roped in Naseem Shah for the upcoming edition of the PSL.

