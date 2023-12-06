Shane Watson appointed Quetta Gladiators head coach
Cricket
He has replaced Moin Khan, who was appointed as the team director a day earlier
(Web Desk) – Quetta Gladiators has decided to appoint former Australian all-rounder and Gladiators’ best run-getter in the PSL, Shane Watson, as head coach of the team.
Watson had an illustrious career as an all-rounder for Australia, having won the WC in 2007 and 2015. Watson played a vital role in Gladiators successful campaign in the PSL championship 2019.
Khan has been serving the team as the head coach since season-1 of the Pakistan Super League and has had prolific achievements under his coaching tenure.
The team won the championship in 2019 and were twice runners-up under his guidance.