Cricket Cricket Shane Watson appointed Quetta Gladiators head coach

He has replaced Moin Khan, who was appointed as the team director a day earlier

(Web Desk) – Quetta Gladiators has decided to appoint former Australian all-rounder and Gladiators’ best run-getter in the PSL, Shane Watson, as head coach of the team.

Watson had an illustrious career as an all-rounder for Australia, having won the WC in 2007 and 2015. Watson played a vital role in Gladiators successful campaign in the PSL championship 2019.

Khan has been serving the team as the head coach since season-1 of the Pakistan Super League and has had prolific achievements under his coaching tenure.

The team won the championship in 2019 and were twice runners-up under his guidance.

