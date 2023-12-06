PCB issues update on Naseem Shah's rehabilitation

Cricket Cricket PCB issues update on Naseem Shah's rehabilitation

The young pacer was injured during the Asia Cup in September

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 16:18:04 PKT

LAHORE - Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah started the final stage of his rehabilitation today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The young pacer was injured during the Asia Cup in September, after which he underwent surgery in the United Kingdom. Following the surgery, he remained in the UK for two months for rehabilitation and initial training as the PCB covered his medical costs and he received continuous care from a team of expert medical staff.

Naseem’s rehabilitation is being continued at NCA, Lahore under the care of a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist and a doctor. Currently, he is doing light gym exercises and partial bowling practice and will start batting tomorrow (Thursday).