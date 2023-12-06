PCB to install modern screens at Lahore, Karachi stadiums

The installation process will be completed before the start of Pakistan Super League

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to install modern screens at the Lahore and Karachi cricket stadiums.

Sources said that modern screens would be installed at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.

The installation process will be completed before the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL), they said.

The screens will be imported urgently leading to a potential increase in gadgets prices. The installation is estimated to cost between Rs 1.5 billion to Rs 2 billion.

Modern screens will entertain cricket-lovers who would enjoy new-style scoreboards and match replays.

