Australian PM hosts Pakistan team at Parliament House in Canberra

Team Green to take on Australia in first Test on December 14

(Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday attended an event organised by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the country’s Parliament House in Canberra.

Australian team were also invited to the event. Mr Albanese welcomed both teams and hoped that the Test series between Pakistan and PM XI would be enjoyable. He also acknowledged Pakistan side as a quality team.

Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood also shared his views during the event, saying Australia was a tough team but at the same time asserted that his side was fully ready to take on the challenge.

Both teams--Australia and Pakistan—will play their first test match on Dec 14 at Perth Stadium, second match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium from Dec 26 to Dec 30 and the last match is fixed for January 3 to January 7 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

