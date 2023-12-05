Pakistan Women cricketers make history, win first-ever T20I series against New Zealand

Beat hosts by 10 runs in second T20I

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (Web Desk) – Pakistani women cricketers made history when they claimed their first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand.

Although there was one more match left, Pakistan women took an unassailable 2:0 lead over the host team. Pakistan Women's team defeated New Zealand by 10 runs.

Batting first Pakistan women scored 137 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs and managed to restrict New Zealand to a score of 127 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

This is the first ever T20I series win by Pakistan women over New Zealand women. Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana played a huge role in the win of Pakistan Women's Cricket Team.

