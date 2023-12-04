How Wasim Akram schools PCB after Salman saga?

'Stick to your decisions and be brave'

Mon, 04 Dec 2023 19:28:58 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s former cricket captain Wasim Akram on Monday advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the ground on its decisions once they make up their mind.

The advice from the cricket legend comes after the board removed former cricketer Salman Butt as consultant over public backlash just a day after his appointment was announced.

Akram took to social media platform X where he shared a video message. Lending support to the new inductions such as Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, Cricket Director Mohammad Hafeez and Kaman Akmal, he said they are the present cricketers and they should be given at least one year to show their performance.

In a veiled reference to Wahab Riaz’s pressers regarding Salman Butt saga, he advised: “Don’t hold press conference every three minutes. Stick to your decision if they have been made.”

He said they should have known the consequences when the decisions are taken. “So decide first. Stick to your decisions. Be brave,” he concluded.



