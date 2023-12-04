Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

Cricket Cricket Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

He has become first Pakistani to hit 1,000 fours in shortest format of cricket

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 17:44:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan batsman Shoaib Akhtar has become first Pakistani player to smash 1,000 fours in T20 cricket.

The right-hand batsman achieved the milestone in his 482nd inning while playing for Sialkot against Rawalpindi at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

He has also become the eighth player in the world to achieve the title. He has hit 400 sixes in his T20 career.

