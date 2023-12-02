National T20 Cup: Yasir Khan scores maiden T20 century for Rawalpindi

Iftikhar Ahmed-led Peshawar registered their second consecutive triumph of the Super-Eight stage

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Yasir Khan showed up with the bat for their respective teams to take all important points on day two of Super Eight stage of T20 Cup 2023-24.

The first three games of the day had a lot of entertainment at offer at three venues in Karachi. Match four of the Day two of Super-Eight Stage is set to begin at 2000 PKT, to be played between Abbottabad and Sialkot. The toss will take place at 1930 PKT.

Peshawar vs Karachi Whites at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Iftikhar Ahmed-led Peshawar registered their second consecutive triumph of the Super-Eight stage as they beat Karachi Whites by 56 runs. After being asked to bat first, Peshawar got off to a disappointing start as the in-form opening batter Mohammad Haris fell for a golden duck. Soon, Karachi Whites reduced Peshawar to 43 for three when skipper Iftikhar (72 not out, 45b, 2x6s, 9x4s) was joined in the middle by Adil Amin (75 not out, 44b, 4x6s, 6x4s). Both the batters combined to yield a partnership of 143 taking Peshawar to a total of 186.

In reply, Karachi got off to a bad start as Mohammad Ilyas dismissed Khurram Manzoor for a 3-ball duck. Ammad Alam (32, 27b, 2x6s, 3x4s) and Omair Bin Yousuf (24, 13b, 2x6s, 2x4s) put on a partnership of 56 runs for Karachi Whites after the early blow but then the Asad Shafiq-side lost nine wickets at the expense of just 74 runs. Iftikhar led from front with the ball as well and eked out three vital wickets. For his heroics with both bat and ball Iftikhar was declared player of the match.

Lahore Whites vs Lahore Blues at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

The second day of Super-Eight Stage also saw the Lahore derby as Lahore Whites locked horns with Lahore Blues at NBP Sports Complex. Lahore Blues managed to post a total of 148 in the allotted 20 overs after Lahore Whites won the toss and elected to bowl first. After a decent start to their innings, Lahore Blues lost wickets at regular intervals. Wicketkeeper batter Junaid Ali coming in to bat at number six, played a vital knock of 34 runs with the help of six boundaries.

Lahore Whites, in pursuit of the target, lost two early wickets. Umaid Asif struck with the new ball leaving them two for two. Opener Imran Dogar (45, 29b, 2x6s, 5x4s), playing his maiden T20 game, kept his calm and combined with Tayyab Tahir (67 not out, 54b, 1x6s, 5x4s) to take Lahore Whites out of trouble. With Tayyab Tahir holding one end, Lahore Blues struck thrice after Imran Dogar’s departure but failed to defend the total. Lahore Whites sealed the triumph with five wickets in bag and one ball to spare.

Rawalpindi vs FATA at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Rawalpindi made it two wins out of two games in the Super-Eight stage as they thrashed FATA at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Rawalpindi made no fuss in chasing FATA’s total of 168 courtesy of a brilliant hundred by the opener Yasir Khan.

Earlier, FATA lost their openers in batting powerplay as they were put in to bat by Rawalpindi’s captain Shadab Khan. Barring Salman Khan Jnr (83, 52b, 3x6s, 8x4s), no other FATA batter managed to convert their starts. Meanwhile, towards the end of innings Asif Afridi chipped in with a unbeaten cameo of 16 from nine balls, including a six and a four, to help FATA post a respectable total. Zaman Khan impressed with three wickets including a hat-trick chance.

Rawalpindi lost Zeeshan Malik early in the chase but aggressing batting by opener Yasir Khan (107, 59b, 8x6s, 8x4s) combined with Umar Amin’s (48, 38b, 1x6s, 4x4s) efforts with the bat allowed a massive partnership of 154 runs, outfoxing FATA. Except for skipper Khushdil Shah and Azaz Khan, all other FATA bowlers leaked runs at more the eight an over. Yasir Khan’s maiden T20 hundred not just took Rawalpindi home but also fetched him player of the match award.