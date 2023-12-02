PCB removes Salman Butt from selection committee after public backlash

Cricket Cricket PCB removes Salman Butt from selection committee after public backlash

The announcement was made by chief selector in a presser

Follow on Published On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 21:20:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday removed former player Salman Butt as consultant member to chief selector Wahab Riaz.

The chief selector made the announcement in a press conference a day after the board announced his and two other players’ appointment as consultant members.

“I had proposed the Salman Butt’s name and now I am reversing it,” he told media. The decision comes after a backlash by people who had raised concerns over his appointment as he was jailed and banned from cricketer over spot-fixing.

A day earlier, the PCB confirmed the appointment of former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt as consultant members to chief selector Wahab Riaz.

The three have assumed their responsibilities in the selection panel with immediate effect. Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia.

“Consultant members assist the chief selector by providing recommendations, collecting feedback and identifying top-performing talent in domestic cricket. Their role is to present this information to the chief selector and the selection committee for consideration in their decision-making process. The Consultant Members do not have any independent decision making powers,” the board had said.

